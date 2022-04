The Biden administration wants to postpone the start and performance period of a Medicare payment model for cancer care yet again. “We are proposing to delay the current start date of the Radiation Oncology Model to a date to be determined through future rulemaking, and to modify the definition of the model performance period to provide that the start and end dates of the model performance period for the RO Model will be established in future rulemaking,” according to the proposed rule (RIN: 0938-AT89) issued Wednesday by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO