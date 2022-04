Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO