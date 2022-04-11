MLB Power Rankings: The Rays, Astros and Mets gain some ground in our very-very-early season edition

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO