Houston, TX

MLB Power Rankings: The Rays, Astros and Mets gain some ground in our very-very-early season edition

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

We’re one weekend into the season, so you...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees once again facing shortstop issues after new acquisition dropped from lineup

For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Francisco Lindor bails out Mets and Nationals with injury update

Francisco Lindor’s injury update was tremendous news for the New York Mets, but even the Washington Nationals should be grateful he isn’t injured. While the Mets and Nationals didn’t come to blows after Lindor was hit near the jawline, tensions were at an all-time high for a reason. Lindor could’ve been seriously injured on the play, and the Nationals had hit three Mets players on Opening Day.
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting at second base for Mets Monday

The New York Mets will start Luis Guillorme at second base for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Philles. Guillorme will bat eighth and play second base while Robinson Cano takes Monday's game off. Guillorme has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8 fantasy points off of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

