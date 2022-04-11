MLB Power Rankings: The Rays, Astros and Mets gain some ground in our very-very-early season edition

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The game will be broadcast in the New York on SNY and nationally on FS1. Taijuan Walker will start for New York, while Ranger Suarez will...
Francisco Lindor’s injury update was tremendous news for the New York Mets, but even the Washington Nationals should be grateful he isn’t injured. While the Mets and Nationals didn’t come to blows after Lindor was hit near the jawline, tensions were at an all-time high for a reason. Lindor could’ve been seriously injured on the play, and the Nationals had hit three Mets players on Opening Day.
A somewhat shocking report has come out regarding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. With just days left before the Heat make their 2022 NBA Playoffs debut, a report has indicated that Butler could ask for a trade from the team if it does not perform well in the upcoming playoffs.
LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
The New York Mets will start Luis Guillorme at second base for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Philles. Guillorme will bat eighth and play second base while Robinson Cano takes Monday's game off. Guillorme has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8 fantasy points off of...
