Council approves new Neighborhood Renewal Program

At the April 11, 2022 special meeting of the Reno City Council, Council approved a $200,000 Grant Agreement with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNNV) to manage a new Neighborhood Renewal Program.

These funds will help Reno homeowners repair a minimum of 22 homes for households at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). This Neighborhood Renewal Program aligns with the City of Reno Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) division’s strategic goal to keep and improve affordable housing units.

“I’m incredibly excited to see another affordable housing program move forward in the City of Reno,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This particular program is special, because it’s going to allow us to assist Reno residents who are already established here, but just need a little extra help to improve their current living conditions.”

"Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is honored to be given this opportunity to assist Reno's low-to-moderate income homeowners with home repairs to allow them to age in place,” said Katie Pace, Executive Director of RTNNV. “Home preservation is vital not only for the homeowners, but for long-term housing affordability concerns in our community.”

The resolution and grant agreement with RTNNV will use Council room tax funds designated for affordable housing projects to help eligible low- and moderate-income homeowners make health and safety repairs, mitigate blight, and allow seniors to age in place while addressing building and health code violations. This is a continuation of a program that began in 2017 and has helped with maintenance and upkeep of 12 homes so far in the Reno community.

View the staff report or presentation for more information, including eligibility requirements and type of repair services that will be offered.

To apply for the program, contact RTNNV: