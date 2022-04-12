ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The doctor will see you now … in the metaverse?

The metaverse is coming — so we’re told — though it’s hard to know exactly what that means. There are companies using virtual reality to recreate office life down to the conference rooms, for some reason. And, of course, VR is big for gaming and other...

4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now

The Metaverse is the world’s next big thing and one of the most noteworthy technology trends of 2022. The minds behind the idea announced plans to inject $10 billion to promote the project in 2022. Typically, Metaverse refers to a virtual world where people can do almost all kinds of activities in a virtual space in the comfort of their homes or anywhere. The whole Metaverse concept isn’t new to the world, but it’s now considered an evolution of the internet. Ideally, Metaverse doesn’t rule out other futuristic technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). Instead, it leverages the power of these technologies to create an interactive virtual internet domain, where people use avatars to represent themselves. Though the ultimate vision of the Metaverse is still under development, some of the real-life activities supported in Metaverse are already operational.
Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
App stores are — slightly — relaxing control over payment systems

Google and Apple have been slow to relinquish the hefty commissions they charge on app payments. Developers have been pushing for alternatives to the payment systems run by those tech giants, hoping they could save some money. In South Korea, Google is now required to let app makers use alternative...
Companies like Amazon spend millions on anti-union efforts. Where’s that money going?

The millions of dollars companies spend on anti-union consultants hasn’t been enough to stop some workers from unionizing. This month, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, beat the odds and formed the first union in the retail giant’s history. Amazon spent nearly $4.3 million in 2021 on labor consulting firms to fight unionization efforts, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Businesses need staffing strategies to deal with ongoing COVID-19 surges

New omicron sub-variants are spreading in some parts of the country. And though health officials say they don’t appear to cause more severe disease than previous COVID strains, they could still keep people home from work. The COVID hamster wheel is changing how businesses function – maybe forever.
