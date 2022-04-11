ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

By Lee Voss
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A man who pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old Stearns County girl has been sentenced to a stay of imposition and...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Deer Creek Man Sentenced for Belgrade Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Deer Creek man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and holding her hostage in Belgrade has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 36-year-old Christopher Shepersky to 23 months in prison. Shepersky pleaded guilty in February through a Norgaard plea to 2nd-degree assault with...
BELGRADE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Woman Charged With Assault After Waite Park Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A 28-year-old woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly trying to stab a Waite Park man with a knife Saturday. A man told police he was cooking dinner when Awar Omot Talian entered his apartment. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.
WAITE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Glenwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Sex Acts#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Charges dropped against man accused of shooting Clayton County officer, new suspect identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was accused of a shooting a Clayton County officer and a robbery victim is no longer a suspect. Police are now looking for a new suspect. All charges relating to the March double shooting have been dropped against Arterio Crumbley. Police have now identified Charles Jacoby Santana Payne as a suspect in the shooting. Police are still searching for Payne.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
KOLR10 News

Three men charged a second time for 17 deaths in duck boat tragedy

BRANSON, Mo. — A boat captain and two other former employees of Ride the Ducks are again charged with 17 counts each of Involuntary Manslaughter of the first degree. The captain is facing an additional 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Former Captain Kenneth McKee, General Manager Curtis Lanham and manager Charles […]
BRANSON, MO
SCDNReports

Woman Threatened By Husband’s Murderer

A woman who suffered a tremendous loss at the hands of a killer told police her nightmare is not over. Just after 10 am, she contacted Portsmouth Police and asked to speak with an officer about a frightening situation. The woman said the man who murdered her husband could be released from prison this October.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy