Everything we know about Halo Infinite Season 2 so far

By Will Sawyer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Halo Infinite Season 2, named Lone Wolves, is finally coming after an almost six-month long first season with not much content to keep players happy. With Season 2 a lot is changing thanks to what 343 Industries has learned since the launch of Halo Infinite. New maps, new modes, and an...

Digital Trends

Halo Infinite’s season 2 brings a mini battle royale mode

After a bit of radio silence from 343 regarding Halo Infinite updates, players are finally getting more ways to play with the introduction of four new and returning playlists. These added game modes come as the main draw of Season 2, which is called Lone Wolves. Halo Infinite‘s next season...
Code Geass Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, News & Everything You Need to Know

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is one of the most beloved Japanese anime series of all time. Produced by Sunrise, the previous two seasons of the mecha anime series received sensational popularity, and Code Geass has been on the air for nearly 14 years. Fans have been wondering when Season 3 will be released after a decade-long wait.
Halo Infinite's first season has been an awkward mess

Halo Infinite's abnormally-long first season is about to come to a close. On May 3rd, Season 2 will roll in with two new maps, three new modes, a new battle pass and a mercifully shorter runtime of 3 months, hopefully giving Infinite a much-needed shot in the arm. It's probably...
‘Shadowrun Trilogy’ to launch on all major consoles this June

Paradox Interactive has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles this June. The Shadowrun Trilogy, which features Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, and Shadowrun: Dragonfall, was originally announced for Nintendo Switch last year, but Paradox has confirmed that the game will also be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 21.
Infinity Ward teases the return of Ghost ahead of ‘Modern Warfare 2’ reveal

Infinity Ward has teased the return of fan-favourite character Ghost as the studio prepares to reveal the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot very soon. Yesterday (April 22), Infinity Ward’s social media accounts went dark, literally, with all posts removed from its Instagram page and its profile photos replaced with black images.
ComicBook

Every Star Wars Game in Development

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and Disney is making sure it can capitalize on that. Shortly after acquiring the franchise from creator George Lucas, Disney made an exclusive deal with EA to publish all AAA Star Wars games for a select period of time. In that time, it has made about four Star Wars games, some of which released to mixed results. It did give us the extremely popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but ultimately something was missing. In 2021, Disney confirmed that it would be allowing teams like Ubisoft to make their own Star Wars games and since then, the list of people working on Star Wars has grown tremendously.
Halo episode 5 review: "One thing sci-fi should never be is predictable"

Warning: spoilers for Halo episode 5 ahead. Turn back now if you haven’t seen the new episode of the Paramount Plus series. Sci-fi can be many things. It can be a gateway, a window to other worlds that go as far as our imaginations will take us. It can act as a parable, reflecting our own times through the prism of weird and wonderful technology. One thing sci-fi should never be, though, is predictable. With its uneven fifth episode, ‘Reckoning’, Halo has crossed the threshold into being second-guessed far too easily.
Elden Ring players can't use hacked underwear to ban each other anymore

Elden Ring players can no longer drop Fia's underwear for other players to pick up and get them banned in the process. Yes, that is a real sentence in the world of video games. Our deeply concerning story begins last month in March, when Elden Ring players found a way to equip Fia's underwear, which wouldn't normally be available for players to kit themselves out and parade around in.
Halo Episode 5 Finally Makes the TV Series Feel Like the Video Games

The fifth episode of the Halo TV series finally feels like it's starting to mirror the video game franchise that it's based on. Halo came out of the gate with an explosive first episode that saw Master Chief and the other Spartans of Silver Team taking on a handful of Covenant Elites. This opening fight scene had a number of callbacks to the games, but since that time, the pace of the series (at least in regard to fight sequences) has slowed down considerably. Now, Halo has opted to really lean into its first-person shooter roots with a bombastic new scene.
Infinity Ward's social media goes dark, suggests a Modern Warfare 2 announcement is near

On Friday, the Twitter and Facebook profiles of Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward "went dark", swapping in profile pictures and header images that seemed to be plain black. As IGN found out after brightening up the header image, however, there's actually something hidden in there, and it sure looks like part of the picture is the mask worn by SAS operator Simon "Ghost" Riley in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Baldur's Gate 3 finally has an official release date

Larian Studios has finally confirmed an official release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, slating the full launch of the much-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons RPG for sometime in 2023. The announcement was made during a recent D&D Direct livestream, in which the studio recapped the improvements that had been made...
The Simpsons: Hit & Run devs explain how they were influenced by GTA 3

The Simpsons: Hit & Run developers have explained how they were hugely influenced by Grand Theft Auto III, and looked for guidance from Rockstar's established series. Christopher Mitchell, Steve Bocksa and Nigel Brooke, developers of Simpsons: Hit & Run, spoke to Retro Gamer about the influence and thought process behind the game. Mitchell claims “if there was no GTA III, there wouldn’t have been a Simpsons: Hit & Run”. Instead of mimicking Liberty City, however, Hit & Run brought to life the fantasy world of Springfield. The team started out trying to replicate areas shown in the show, eventually building a racecourse through the city as inspired by GTA III. A major issue during production, however, was the driving AI; NPCs had trouble navigating tight narrow spaces, limiting how quickly vehicles could go. Exhilarating speed isan essential factor in GTA games, so after feedback from testers the problem was fixed.
Ubisoft confirms "Project Q" is real after leaked footage of new PvP game pops up online

Just hours after leaked footage of a new, and - at the time - unannounced PvP game popped up online, Ubisoft has confirmed that "Project Q" is real. Whilst only referring to the game by its codename for now, Ubisoft says the "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" is still in "early development", although the leak seems to have originated from the "first playable closed test" that had been designed to get early feedback from players about the "concept of the game and on the core gameplay experience".
Elden Ring players are shaping the meta in real-time and there is no easy mode

Whatever you might think is currently undermining the difficulty of Elden Ring, it's clearly doing a terrible job of it. Does magic make the game too easy? Evidently not; patch 1.04 just buffed the pants off dozens of spells. Maybe it's colossal weapons with their high stagger and long reach? Nope, they got buffed too, and in a way that makes their jump attacks less oppressive. Are spirit summons too powerful? Not in FromSoftware's eyes; they basically haven't touched the things since bringing the Mimic more in line with other spirits.
Call of Duty Warzone pits Godzilla against King Kong next month

Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Godzilla and King Kong into the mix in May's Operation Monarch update, Activision announced Thursday. After much speculation, spurred on by numerous teases over the last week or so, Activision has finally confirmed Call of Duty Warzone's Godzilla and King Kong crossover in a new trailer pitting the two famous monsters against each other for a good old-fashioned rematch. The circumstances leading up to the MonsterVerse's collision with Warzone season 3 are unclear, but we've already seen enough hints to make an educated guess.
