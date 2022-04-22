Everything we know about Halo Infinite Season 2 so far

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and Disney is making sure it can capitalize on that. Shortly after acquiring the franchise from creator George Lucas, Disney made an exclusive deal with EA to publish all AAA Star Wars games for a select period of time. In that time, it has made about four Star Wars games, some of which released to mixed results. It did give us the extremely popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but ultimately something was missing. In 2021, Disney confirmed that it would be allowing teams like Ubisoft to make their own Star Wars games and since then, the list of people working on Star Wars has grown tremendously.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO