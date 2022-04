Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Former Propagate President Greg Lipstone has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of American Song Contest Inc., one of the companies behind NBC’s upcoming music reality competition series of the same name, which premieres March 21. Following the blueprint of the Eurovision Song Contest and inspired by its spectacle and production elements, the nine-week series, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg and produced by Propagate Content and Universal TV Alternative Studio, features artists going head to head in state-to-state weekly competitions, leading to semi-finals and a March Madness-style Grand Final. In the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO