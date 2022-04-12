ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asos to take £14m hit after halting sales in Russia

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZuCc_0f6dZ96R00

Asos has revealed that it expects to take a £14m drop in revenue as a result of its decision to withdraw sales in Russia .

The online fashion giant said it sank to a pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of February and has spent heavily on an overhaul to win more long-term customers.

Asos suspended sales in Russia in early March, after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The retailer said it became “impossible to serve customers there” immediately after the invasion, adding that it decided it was “neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia”.

Asos joined a stream of other brands and companies that have halted sales in Russia over the war, including Nike, Chanel, Hermes, Prada, LVMH, Apple and McDonald’s.

Sales have been impacted by global supply chain disruption and limited stock availability. Asos bosses also said they saw a marked slowdown in sales during the six months to the end of February as shoppers headed back to the high streets instead of shopping online.

Sales still rose by 1 per cent to £2bn in the six-month period, but a £106.4m pre-tax profit in 2021 turned to a £15.8m pre-tax loss.

Further losses were attributed to £30.6m spent on upgrading the business, including its £6.4m takeover of Topshop and £18.3m relating to its Hertfordshire office.

The company is hopeful that sales growth will accelerate this year, highlighting improvements in stock levels, a return of event and holiday-led demand, and an easing of supply chain issues.

Chief operating officer and finance chief Mat Dunn said: “Asos has delivered an encouraging trading performance, against the continuing backdrop of significant volatility and disruption.

“We’ve entered the second half of the year well placed, and believe that our stock position, with increased product availability and newness, will stand us in good stead.”

In the UK, Asos sales grew 8 per cent to £895.5m, despite the company admitting that it missed out on sales for events in January.

Bosses said that it had a strong Christmas period in spite of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 causing uncertainty.

Sales in Europe were up one per cent to £577.4m, where there was greater impact from supply chain problems and Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in France.

Meanwhile, sales in the US rose 11 per cent to £252.7m. The company is hopeful that it will win new business there, with the launch of two physical stores and plans for two new “retail concepts” in February.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: 'Londongrad' takes a hit as Britain slaps tougher sanctions on Russia

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - (This February 24 story corrects pounds to dollars in second entry) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a package of "severe" sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and the extremely wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles. read more.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Next faces £85 million sales hit over Russia and Ukraine closures

High street giant Next has cut its sales and profit targets after shutting its operations in Russia and Ukraine.The London-listed retailer said earlier this month it was winding down its Russian distribution site following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.It said on Thursday morning the closure of websites in both Russia and Ukraine will knock a predicted £85 million off its sales forecasts for the current financial year.Next added the impact of the war will also pull its profits down by £18 million for the year, although this will be partially offset by “better-than-expected” sales in the UK.It downgraded profit targets...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia clouds prospects for Inditex after sales surge

ARTEIXO, Spain March 16 (Reuters) - Sales at Zara owner Inditex surged above pre-pandemic levels at the start of its financial year, though the world's No.1 fast fashion retailer by sales faces a fresh challenge in the months ahead after it stopped trading in Russia. Inditex shares tumbled on March...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
pymnts

Target Tests Secondhand Market With ThredUp Partnership

Target is reportedly getting into secondhand sales again with a new deal with resale company ThredUp, CNBC writes. The retailer has said it’s debuted a page on ThredUp’s site as of late March. That includes listings of women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories. Some of the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asos#Russia#Chanel#Prada#Lvmh#Mcdonald#Topshop#Hertfordshire
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure

Ukraine is pushing allied countries to seize and sell Russian assets including oil tankers, so that the proceeds can be used to pay for the rebuilding of destroyed cities and infrastructure. Negotiations are under way with various countries for the seizure and sale of the assets, said Oleg Ustenko, chief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s Qualcomm Halts Sales to Russia to Comply with U.S. Sanctions

Wireless giant Qualcomm said Wednesday it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with U.S.-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The San Diego-based company’s action was disclosed by its senior vice president of government affairs, Nate Tibbits, in a tweet as a reply to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
SAN DIEGO, CA
rigzone.com

Energy Trader Halts New Business in Russia

Energy trading house Gunvor Group has stopped conducting new business in Russia, the company said. It’s the first public statement on the matter from Gunvor, which is one of the world’s top independent traders of liquefied natural gas and other energy products. Since the February invasion of Ukraine,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Nike, Under Armour and More Retail Companies Are Halting Sales in Russia

Click here to read the full article. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is prompting some retail companies to take action. Earlier this month, Adidas said it was suspending its long-term partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFU), the governing body that oversees football in Russia. World soccer body FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) also banned all Russian teams from participating in athletic competitions organized by the bodies “until further notice.” As the conflict intensifies, various North American brands are pledging support to people in Ukraine who have been displaced from their homes amid the conflict. Many have also...
UEFA
TheStreet

This Well-Known Retailer is Making Money in a Surprising Way

A retailer well known for its home design and kitchen products is finding success in an under-appreciated way, according to the company's CEO. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, which created, fashion, food and fun to sell quality home designs in the 20th century, now sees its business of selling its products direct to businesses growing rapidly.
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

600K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy