ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

By Lee Voss
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- A man who pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old Stearns County girl has been sentenced to a stay of imposition and...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Glenwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Sex Acts#Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.7 The River

BCA Looking for Armed Shooting Suspect

PELICAN RAPIDS -- Authorities are looking for an alleged suspect in a shooting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office got a call of a shooting in Pelican Rapids at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. By the time deputies arrived the suspect,...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Update: Wanted Suspect Arrested in Redwood County

PELICAN RAPIDS -- The manhunt for an alleged shooting suspect is over. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has canceled the alert for suspect Phouttahasa Prathane. He was found in Redwood County Tuesday morning and arrested after a short chase. The Otter Tail...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Charges dropped against man accused of shooting Clayton County officer, new suspect identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was accused of a shooting a Clayton County officer and a robbery victim is no longer a suspect. Police are now looking for a new suspect. All charges relating to the March double shooting have been dropped against Arterio Crumbley. Police have now identified Charles Jacoby Santana Payne as a suspect in the shooting. Police are still searching for Payne.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
96.7 The River

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Threatening U.S. Representative

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced for threatening a U.S. Representative. Thirty-two-year-old Jason Karimi will spend a year and a day in jail. Back on January 11th, 2021 Karimi left a voicemail on the office telephone of a U.S. Representative from California. The message contained graphic threats of violence directed at the representative. U.S. Capitol Police traced the phone number to Karimi who told federal agents that he works as a lobbyist for the marijuana industry and he left the message to cause political pain.
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy