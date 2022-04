Adil Kurt-Eli started his career as a lawyer at Linklaters, one of the major law firms in London. He left the banking industry to start a startup with his company, Synch. His aim is to give users a new, three-dimensional, contextualized view of financial markets at all times. He explains how he found the right technical partner for his startup, a 'CTO advisor' who is too experienced to be day-to-day developing a platform like ours.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO