ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Does Amarillo Have A Street Racing Problem? Sure Does.

By Ryan Kramer
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So from what I've heard, Amarillo used to have some street racing that went on within the city every weekend. Ultimately the races came to an end, whether by police or just in general. Unfortunately, it seems to have found its way back on to the streets of the...

mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. Preliminary information indicates the left front tire of the pickup was a spare...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Friona, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Amarillo Police#Ne 3rd Ave#Dodge#Chevrolet#Charger
Complex

13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck in Crash That Killed 9 People, Including 7 on USW Golf Team

Authorities say a 13-year-old was behind the wheel in a fiery car crash that left nine people dead, including student-athletes of a New Mexico college. According to CNN, the collision occurred Tuesday night in West Texas, where a pick-up truck collided into a van carrying the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams. The crash resulted in the deaths of golf coach Tyler James, who was 26, as well as players Mauricio Sanchez and Travis Garcia, who were 19; Jackson Zinn, 22; Karisa Raines, 21; and Laci Stone and Tiago Sousa, who were 18. Authorities say the 13-year-old driver was also killed, along with the truck’s passenger, Henrich Siemans, who was 38.
MIDLAND, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Names of eight of nine who died in horrific crash involving University of the Southwest golf teams released

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of eight of the nine people killed in a horrific collision Tuesday night in western Texas. Six members of the University of the Southwest golf teams and their coach were among those who died after a pickup truck collided head-on with their 17-passenger van on the way home from a tournament.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
blavity.com

13-Year-Old Identified As Driver In West Texas Crash That Killed 9 People

Tragedy struck this past Tuesday night in West Texas near the border of New Mexico, as a fiery crash led to the deaths of 9 people. Of those killed, 6 were student golfers associated with the University of the Southwest (USW), a Christian school in Hobbs, NM. Two students survived the ordeal with critical injuries, but the golf coach and two people within the other vehicle, a pickup truck, ultimately perished in the accident.
HOBBS, NM
Mix 94.1

Femme Fatale: Amarillo Native Set for Trial in Nashville

On August 26, 2017. Headlines all over the nation blasted the news that an aspiring country singer from Nashville had been arrested on felony assault charges in connection with the shooting of a homeless man. In the year following the indictment, Amarillo native Katie Quackenbush found herself admist a media...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy