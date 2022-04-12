ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor signs near-total ban on abortion into law

By Paul LeBlanc, Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill into law that makes performing an abortion illegal in the state, with an exception only in the case of a medical...

Jae1
1d ago

"pro life" until birth. After birth they veto every life sustaining thing that child would need like universal Healthcare, food for the poor, housing. They aren't pro life, they're pro control.

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
