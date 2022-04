Kelly Walsh athlete Allison Boroz has signed with Dakota County Technical College for softball and soccer. So far this season in softball, Boroz is hitting .520 with 13 hits and 12 RBI's with 12 of those hits going for extra bases. She has an on-base percentage of 571 and has scored 13 runs. On defense, she plays both in the outfield and the infield.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO