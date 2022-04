Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Deer Park 17, Medical Lake 1: Cole Krepcik went 2 for 5 with five RBIs and five runs and the Stags (8-3, 4-1) beat the Cardinals (10-4, 1-4) in a Northeast A game. Izaac Olietti went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Deer Park.

