‘American Idol': Sage McNeely Dubbed Top 5 Material After Hypnotic Take on ‘Jolene’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
American Idol’s Top 24 contestants made their way to Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, as part of their next stop for the Season 20 singing competition. Twelve of those 24 took the stage on Sunday evening (April 10), singing a song of their choice in hopes of...

Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
Hawaii State
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Jimmie Allen
Lionel Richie
Luke Bryan
Dolly Parton
Katy Perry
TheWrap

Daughter of ‘American Idol’ Season 4 Finalist Nadia Turner Surprises Mom By Auditioning (Video)

“American Idol” had a homecoming of sorts on Sunday night, when it welcomed a Season 4 Top 10 finalist back as her daughter surprised her by auditioning. Zaréh, a 21-year-old stylist based in Los Angeles, pretended she was taking her mom, Nadia Turner, for a spa day, only to surprise her mom by auditioning for the show. As Turner stepped out of a car with a blindfold on, “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest put on a Southern accent to welcome her, before using his announcer voice to surprise Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Lionel Richie tells final platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland that ‘we needed this’ after Stevie Wonder performance

When Jay Copeland gave up a fellowship to audition on “American Idol,” he said wasn’t sure if he made the right decision. But the judges were sure. “You might’ve lost the gift they were going to give you,” judge Lionel Richie said. “But the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Entertainment
Disney
Music
Celebrities
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Katy Perry says Massachusetts native Scarlet has a ‘real artist perspective and vision’ after singer performs ‘Levitating’ by Dua Lipa

The judges were impressed with Scarlet, a Springfield-area native, on Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol.”. “You’ve got a real artist perspective and vision,” Katy Perry said. “You’ve got a lot of good things going for you, girl.”. Scarlet is the only contestant with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
talentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham, Other Favorites Return to Perform on ‘American Idol’

Three American Idol alums are set to return to the show for this Sunday’s Top 20 episode. Last season’s winner Chayce Beckham will appear, as well as Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. ‘American Idol’ Alums Returning for Top 20 Episode. According...
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

