Lady Gaga Reportedly Working on Music for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Movie

By Lauryn Snapp
94.9 HOM
 1 day ago
After taking home the 2019 trophy for Best Original Song for her song "Shallow" featured in the film, A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is reportedly setting her sights on another Oscar win and is working on new music for the movie Top Gun: Maverick. In a now-viral video...

94.9 HOM

