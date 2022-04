While it might not feel like it yet, spring break is almost here. In this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, we’re giving you some ideas on what do. Traverse City is helping families get outside and stay active during spring break this year with their “Spring into Activity” mobile passport. Sign up to get your free passport, then head out and check into places like Mission Point Lighthouse or the Sleeping Bear Dunes Climb for stamps. You’ll have a fun and active spring break, and you’ll earn a free slice of pie from the visitors center after you collect five stamps.

