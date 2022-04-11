ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

By Corey Irwin
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

In March 2020, Pearl Jam were among the first major acts to postpone tour dates due to the pandemic. Now, two years later, the band has announced its rescheduled North American tour. The shows in support of Gigaton take place in May and September. Find Pearl Jam’s new tour dates below.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Beaumont Enterprise

Michael Jackson musical to launch national tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year. “MJ,” packed with dozens of songs by the King of Pop and others, plans to hit 17 major cities over two years starting in 2023. It kicks off in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Rolling Stone

Offset Wants $950K Stolen Bentley Default Judgment Reversed: ‘I Did Not Steal the Car’

Click here to read the full article. More than a year after he was first sued, Offset is asking a Los Angeles judge to reverse the whopping $950,027 default judgment entered against him in a lawsuit claiming he failed to return a rented Bentley in Los Angeles. For the first time, the Migos rapper has filed a sworn statement in the case, claiming he never signed the rental agreement and never drove or even had possession of the luxury ride, because it was the mother of one of his kids who leased it, not him. Offset claims the rental company, Platinum Transportation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wave 3

KDF announces date, routes of 2022 touring parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival wants you to line the streets as the Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade comes to your neighborhood. The touring parade will take place on Saturday, April 2 and will travel through more than 30 neighborhoods in Louisville and Jefferson County. The parade...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Atlanta#Americana
1077 WRKR

Wanna Get Weird in the Do-Dah Parade 2022?

A very long and bizarre Kalamazoo tradition continues this June. Here's all of the info you need for Do-Dah Parade 2022. The Do-Dah Parade hit some bumps in the road during the pandemic. But the annual Kalamazoo tradition is back and better than ever. Our radio group has been a part of this hilarious community event since 1984. That's more than 35 years of taking our laughter to the streets of downtown Kalamazoo. The famous, or should I say infamous Do-Dah parade will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022 beginning at 11 AM. Watching the parade is free of charge.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

The Farmland Murder-Suicide That Shocked Gratiot County, 1911

The community of Brice sits in North Shade Township, Gratiot County. It's not listed as a city, a town, a village, a hamlet, or even an unincorporated community. It just is. Brice started out as a trading post and was named after the township supervisor, William Brice. Seemingly, Brice became a postal station when Justus Gardner became the first area postmaster in 1882. Richard Brice took over those duties in 1895 until the post office closed in 1904.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Where To Watch The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse In Michigan

A recent graph has been shared showing where the path of the total solar eclipse will be in exactly two years on April 8th, 2024, and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that Michigan is in the path of the total eclipse, the bad news is everyone in the town of Erie is about to make tens of thousands of new friends, as there is only a sliver of the state that's going to be in the path. Erie is located on the Southeast side of the state near the Ohio/Michigan border, and as you can see from this graph below that was released by Eclipsewise, we're gonna have to get real cozy to watch it. The eclipse belongs to Saros 139 and is number 30 of 71 eclipses in the series. If that's at all confusing, their site explains:
ASTRONOMY
1077 WRKR

Plan Ahead: Here Are The 5 Best Tubing Rivers in West Michigan

Even though as I write this (on 4/8/22) it's currently 39 degrees in SW Michigan, warm weather is on the way. It has to be, right?. With the warmer weather, you'll most likely want to plan some outdoor adventures that will finally get you outside and into the sun. And what's a better warm-weather activity than river tubing?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Sepultura Announce Tour Replacement for Drummer Who Injured Leg

UPDATE: On Tuesday (April 5), Sepultura confirmed that their drummer, Eloy Casagrande, had exited their ongoing spring tour of North America after injuring his leg. The Brazilian metal band announced Angra's Bruno Valverde as his temporary fill-in. They'll miss their April 5 show in Phoenix due to the swap but expect Casagrande's return for concerts in Mexico later this month.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.
ROCK MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Cave of the Winds Entrance Near Colorado Springs Looks Like Apocalyptic Movie Set

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy