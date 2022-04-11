Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

A recent graph has been shared showing where the path of the total solar eclipse will be in exactly two years on April 8th, 2024, and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that Michigan is in the path of the total eclipse, the bad news is everyone in the town of Erie is about to make tens of thousands of new friends, as there is only a sliver of the state that's going to be in the path. Erie is located on the Southeast side of the state near the Ohio/Michigan border, and as you can see from this graph below that was released by Eclipsewise, we're gonna have to get real cozy to watch it. The eclipse belongs to Saros 139 and is number 30 of 71 eclipses in the series. If that's at all confusing, their site explains:

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO