L.A.’s Exclusive Magic Castle Has A New Owner

By Sophie Len
 4 days ago

The famous Magic Castle has been around since 1962 and was opened by the Larsen family. Since then, it’s been known as an exclusive club for magicians and magic lovers alike. The most alluring part of this club is that guests must be invited or accompanied by a Member. The club has even coined itself “the most unusual private club in the world.” In 1989, the Castle has also declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument .

Video game mogul, Randy Pitchford, has now purchased this enchanting Hollywood club. This purchase is set to close at the end of the month. Pitchford has stated that he will ensure the magical and historic venue will maintain the iconic reputation it is known for.

Erika Larsen, the daughter of the castle co-founders Bill and Irene Larsen, will maintain her position in operating the exclusive club.

Pitchford is the founder of Gearbox Entertainment Co., who mostly known for developing the famous Borderlands video game franchise. He is also a magician himself, and a member of the academy that is based inside of the Magic Castle, where he learned to perfect his tricks of the trade.

“The Magic Castle is like bedrock—the center point of magic,” Pitchford said in a statement. “The people who think of the Castle as their home and the place itself seem to have magical properties that have created and inspired some of the world’s greatest entertainers. I’m proud to be trusted to both, give back to the place that made me to become the custodian of the Magic Castle, and to work with its members and the Larsen family to ensure our most incredible clubhouse grows and thrives for decades to come.”

When it comes to the new ownership, it seems the future of the magic castle is in good hands with Pitchford’s promise to uphold its mystery and whimsical legacy.

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
