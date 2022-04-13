WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking thunderstorms for Thursday

News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe weather on Thursday.

Meteorologist Justin Godynick says that these powerful storms have the potential to develop by Thursday evening. Before they arrive, New Jersey will see another day of mild weather.

Tuesday night will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the upper-40s. Godynick says there is a small chance of a passing rain shower.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies and mild weather. Daytime highs will warm into the low-70s. Overnight lows will dip to the upper-50s.

Thursday is when the weather will take a turn for the worse. The day will start off sunny, with daytime highs soaring into the low-80s. This warmth will potentially fuel thunderstorms later in the day. Godynick says that strong to severe storms are possible around dinnertime. These storms have the potential for heavy rain and strong wind. Temperatures will cool into the low-50s overnight.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm to the mid-60s to low-70s. Overnight lows will cool to the low-50s.

The weekend is looking to be mostly pleasant. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. Passing rain showers are possible on both days. Saturday is expected to see highs in the upper-60s. Sunday is expected to be cooler with daytime highs in the mid-50s.