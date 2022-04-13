ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking thunderstorms for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for severe weather on Thursday.

Meteorologist Justin Godynick says that these powerful storms have the potential to develop by Thursday evening. Before they arrive, New Jersey will see another day of mild weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caVea_0f6aq1ix00

Tuesday night will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the upper-40s. Godynick says there is a small chance of a passing rain shower.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies and mild weather. Daytime highs will warm into the low-70s. Overnight lows will dip to the upper-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S25Td_0f6aq1ix00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Thursday is when the weather will take a turn for the worse. The day will start off sunny, with daytime highs soaring into the low-80s. This warmth will potentially fuel thunderstorms later in the day. Godynick says that strong to severe storms are possible around dinnertime. These storms have the potential for heavy rain and strong wind. Temperatures will cool into the low-50s overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAQEo_0f6aq1ix00

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm to the mid-60s to low-70s. Overnight lows will cool to the low-50s.

The weekend is looking to be mostly pleasant. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. Passing rain showers are possible on both days. Saturday is expected to see highs in the upper-60s. Sunday is expected to be cooler with daytime highs in the mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeloQ_0f6aq1ix00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Rain Shower#Low 80s
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Bitter cold to persist in wake of massive blizzard in north-central US

Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy