29 Times Parents Had To Be The Most Patient People In The World
You don't know what it is to have to be truly patient until you have kids.NBC giphy.com
You THINK you know, but trust me, until you're living with a little soul sucker (I mean, cutie patootie) you have no idea. And be thankful that's the truth!
This isn't to say that non-parents haven't had to be patient in their lives, just that you need a whole OTHER LEVEL of patience with kids. For example:
1. You will open the fridge, excited to eat some strawberries, and discover your 4-year-old did this:
I can thank my 4yr old daughter for this one from mildlyinfuriating
2. And when you offer your kid some of your ice cream cone, they will do THIS:
Offered my ice-cream to my son and he gave me this back...he’s clearly not yet constrained by standard ice-cream etiquette, but I’d honestly never even conceived of eating it that way from mildlyinfuriating
3. Oh! And this is how much of an apple they will eat after begging and whining for one:
This apple my son was "done with". from mildlyinfuriating
4. You will tell your kids not to touch your stuff, but they WILL touch your stuff:
Kid opened otherwise perfectly sorted art supplies upside down from mildlyinfuriating
5. And the things they will do with your stuff is just TOO MUCH:
AirPods went missing... turns out my kid buried them in the back yard from mildlyinfuriating
So, yeah, you will need patience:
LOTS AND LOTS OF PATIENCE:
6. For the record, things won't go much better if you agree to let your kid use something of yours:
How My Son Left My Socket Set from mildlyinfuriating
7. You will have to put together your kid's toys...even when all 40+ pieces come INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED:
My daughter got an American Girl kitchen for Christmas. 40+ individual pieces. All individually wrapped in non-biodegradable plastic. from mildlyinfuriating
What? You were hoping to spend your next three hours doing something else?
8. And your kid will break toys they don't like just because:
My 4 yr old son broke this intentionally because he "didn't like it". Happy cake day :( from mildlyinfuriating
Cool, huh?
9. You will enter your kid's bathroom and see that the little monster did THIS:
My son's toothpaste, ugh... from mildlyinfuriating
10. And before you say "My kid won't do that!" please know that ALL KIDS DO THAT:
I'm staying at my friend's house tonight and found this monstrosity when I used their 10 year old son's bathroom. from mildlyinfuriating
11. You will discover $400 suddenly gone from your bank account and not understand why until:
My daughter purchased almost $400 worth of v bucks and other stuff on fortnite. (i cannot afford this) from mildlyinfuriating
12. You will have to help your kids with homework — in itself an activity that demands God-level patience — and come across questions that only accept the WRONG answer:
I’m helping my daughter with her 4th grade exam. Am I just an idiot?? Hahaha. Isn’t the answer 20 inches? Please tell me I’m a moron and it’s one of these answers. It’s been forever since I’ve solved for area and all this stuff from mildlyinfuriating
Such fun for the whole family.
13. And you will take a look inside your kid's wallet and seriously regret it:
The money organization in my 9 year old son's wallet. from mildlyinfuriating
14. You will promise your kid one of those candles shaped like a number for their birthday only to get to the store and discover:
Guess how old my son is from mildlyinfuriating
15. And it won't matter what age your kid is turning...the fates will conspire against you regardless:
Went to the store to pickup a candle for my daughter’s Birthday, guess how old she’s turning? from mildlyinfuriating
16. You will have to try not to lose it when other kids at school do absolutely egregious things to your kid:
My 3yr old son’s second week at school and he comes home with a bite mark on his leg! He told us someone bit him while he was putting his shoes on! from mildlyinfuriating
17. And you will have to deal with parents who pull crap at a school performance:
This parent became part of the show so she can get a close up of her kid.. from mildlyinfuriating
18. All kinds of crap:
Missed half my kids first play because of these karens from mildlyinfuriating
19. You will need Job-like patience just to open the kitchen cabinet because you're liable to discover something like this:
My son bought 4 cereals, same brand, different sizes and he eats from all of them without finishing one first… from mildlyinfuriating
20. While on the subject of food again, this is how your kid will take a bite out of your cookie:
Told my daughter she could have a bite out of my cookie from mildlyinfuriating
You'll think, do I seriously have to teach you hate to eat a cookie? A COOKIE?
21. And this is how they'll eat one of their own cookies:
The way my son eats his freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. He didn't even want any more of it after this. Makes me question if he's really mine. from mildlyinfuriating
COME ON!
22. If you're thinking it'll get easier as they age, you'll have to deal with this kind of thing when you have teens:
Our son, who is known to slam oven doors to music, had been warned not to fool around with the one in this rental house we only moved into a week ago from mildlyinfuriating
23. And this kind of thing:
My teenagers level of effort in putting this box in the empty recycling bin! from mildlyinfuriating
24. And THIS kind of thing:
I left a list of chores for my teen daughter to do. I came home to stuff like this. from mildlyinfuriating
25. Is this kid a teenager? Not sure, but seriously, just look at the crap you will have to deal with:
I asked my son to put the drinks in the fridge. from mildlyinfuriating
26. SERENITY NOW!
When my teenager borrows cords. from mildlyinfuriating
27. And just when you think all of the food weirdness is over, they will EAT A FREAKING HOT DOG LIKE THIS:
The way my son eats his hotdog. from mildlyinfuriating
28. And do THIS to the crackers:
No, we don't have rats. We have a 14 month old daughter. from mildlyinfuriating
29. Finally, on top of all of that, you will have to deal with bureaucratic B.S. like this and somehow not lose it:
We live 0.7 miles from my daughter's school so she is ineligible for bussing. Yet every morning as we leave for school, this thing idles out front. from mildlyinfuriating
