29 Times Parents Had To Be The Most Patient People In The World

You don't know what it is to have to be truly patient until you have kids.

You THINK you know, but trust me, until you're living with a little soul sucker (I mean, cutie patootie) you have no idea. And be thankful that's the truth!

This isn't to say that non-parents haven't had to be patient in their lives, just that you need a whole OTHER LEVEL of patience with kids. For example:

1. You will open the fridge, excited to eat some strawberries, and discover your 4-year-old did this:

2. And when you offer your kid some of your ice cream cone, they will do THIS:

3. Oh! And this is how much of an apple they will eat after begging and whining for one:

4. You will tell your kids not to touch your stuff, but they WILL touch your stuff:

5. And the things they will do with your stuff is just TOO MUCH:

So, yeah, you will need patience:

LOTS AND LOTS OF PATIENCE:

6. For the record, things won't go much better if you agree to let your kid use something of yours:

7. You will have to put together your kid's toys...even when all 40+ pieces come INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED:

What? You were hoping to spend your next three hours doing something else?

8. And your kid will break toys they don't like just because:

Cool, huh?

9. You will enter your kid's bathroom and see that the little monster did THIS:

10. And before you say "My kid won't do that!" please know that ALL KIDS DO THAT:

11. You will discover $400 suddenly gone from your bank account and not understand why until:

12. You will have to help your kids with homework — in itself an activity that demands God-level patience — and come across questions that only accept the WRONG answer:

Such fun for the whole family.

13. And you will take a look inside your kid's wallet and seriously regret it:

14. You will promise your kid one of those candles shaped like a number for their birthday only to get to the store and discover:

15. And it won't matter what age your kid is turning...the fates will conspire against you regardless:

16. You will have to try not to lose it when other kids at school do absolutely egregious things to your kid:

17. And you will have to deal with parents who pull crap at a school performance:

18. All kinds of crap:

19. You will need Job-like patience just to open the kitchen cabinet because you're liable to discover something like this:

20. While on the subject of food again, this is how your kid will take a bite out of your cookie:

You'll think, do I seriously have to teach you hate to eat a cookie? A COOKIE?

21. And this is how they'll eat one of their own cookies:

COME ON!

22. If you're thinking it'll get easier as they age, you'll have to deal with this kind of thing when you have teens:

23. And this kind of thing:

24. And THIS kind of thing:

25. Is this kid a teenager? Not sure, but seriously, just look at the crap you will have to deal with:

26. SERENITY NOW!

27. And just when you think all of the food weirdness is over, they will EAT A FREAKING HOT DOG LIKE THIS:

28. And do THIS to the crackers:

29. Finally, on top of all of that, you will have to deal with bureaucratic B.S. like this and somehow not lose it:

The good news is that learning to deal with all of these frustrations won't change you in the least!

