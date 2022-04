Central Minnesota's boys lacrosse teams are fielding a mixture of veterans and newer faces this spring. The experience comes from the players, the new faces from the coaching ranks. For some teams like St. Cloud and Sartell/Sauk Rapids, there's a blend between experience and some unknowns with players stepping into varsity roles. For a team like ROCORI, there are zero seniors and an ability to grow the team for a couple seasons before anyone graduates out. ...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO