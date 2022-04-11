ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

National Safe Digging Month

 1 day ago

April is historically the beginning of the dig season and is recognized nationally as Safe Digging Month.

LivingCheap

11 tips to avoid DIY repair disasters

The idea of saving hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of dollars when making home repairs is enticing. Surely you can repair those cracks in the wall, caulk around the bathtub, install a new toilet or change a light fixture. Maybe you can handle all these do-it-yourself projects – but, then...
HOME & GARDEN
Florida Phoenix

U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for a hard-hit
CONGRESS & COURTS
BobVila

Solved! Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Tree Removal?

Q: A crazy windstorm came through our neighborhood last night, and a tree fell really close to our house. There's debris in our yard and one of our trees is pretty badly damaged. What can I do to take care of this? Does homeowners insurance cover tree removal?. A:...
ECONOMY
Politics
Jobs
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state's popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it's a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That's the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA

