Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console

Update 29 April: The Xbox series X is in stock at Microsoft , Very and ShopTo . An Xbox bundle deal is also available from Currys and The Game Collection . The pay-monthly Xbox All Access scheme is available at Smyths Toys , EE , Asda and 4gadgets .

Demand for games consoles tends to ease off as the days get longer and warmer, so despite the ongoing supply chain problems the Xbox series X stock situation is improving quickly in the UK. The official Microsoft store consistently has the Xbox series X available to buy, though big retailers like Game , Argos and even Amazon are struggling to find more consoles.

So where can you buy an Xbox series X today? At the time of writing, the best deal is at Microsoft where you can grab the console with no delivery charge, no frills, and no added accessories you might not want (£449.99, Xbox.com ). If you’re looking to pick up an extra controller to play local multiplayer, the Microsoft store is also discounting the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 by £20 (£139.99, Xbox.com ). Our Xbox controller guide has everything you need to know about Microsoft’s range of gamepads, including when we expect to see the Xbox elite wireless controller 3.

The officially backed Xbox All Access scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over a 24-month period, and comes with the Netflix-style games-on-demand service Game Pass Ultimate . Right now, Smyths Toys , EE , Asda and 4gadgets all have the Xbox series X in stock and available through Xbox All Access for £28.99 per month. The scheme comes with Xbox All Access included, meaning you get instant access to a library of hundreds of games including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 with new games added to the service regularly .

We update this article daily with the latest deals, so keep checking back with us for updates and news on where to find the Xbox series X in stock and at the best price in the UK.

Where to buy Xbox series X in the UK

Since the Christmas rush, the supply of Xbox series X consoles has slowed to a trickle, but it’s at least a consistent trickle. New stock has been sporadic, with fresh batches of consoles usually selling out in less than five minutes. Some retailers, most notably Currys, have had more restocks than others, and now that spring has arrived, we’ve seen stock last for longer, especially at retailers offering Xbox All Access.

Knowing which retailers to check first to can help you grab one when they do appear, so we’ve compiled a shortlist of the most likely places you can buy an Xbox series X.

Very – A standalone Xbox series X is available from the retailer as of this morning.

Currys – Currys has limited stock remaining, so you can only buy the Xbox series X as part of a £679 bundle including the Seagate 1TB hard drive and three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft Store — The Xbox series X is currently in stock for £449, with free delivery.

ShopTo – The retailer has stock of the Xbox series X available for a few pennies less than RRP, at £499.85.

Game – The Xbox series X is not currently available at Game, as Xbox All Access stock has run dry. The retailer last had stock in early April, and is one of three retailers to sell the Xbox through the Xbox All Access pay-as-you-go scheme. Consoles are occasionally available in-store at various branches of Game, so you should check your local store regularly for updates.

Amazon – The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X in early April, and is now sold out. Whereas Amazon restricts sales of Sony’s next-generation console to Prime customers, the Xbox gets no such protection. To be in with the best chance of grabbing a consolle, make sure you’re signed in to your Amazon account, and ensure your payment and delivery information is up to date. If you haven’t already, register for a 3-day trial of Amazon Prime in case the Xbox series X is exclusively available to members.

Argos – Argos is sold out of the Xbox online, though the retailer occasionally receives small amounts of stock at branches around the UK. Stick your postcode into the site to check your nearest store, then click ‘change store’, followed by the ‘tell me where’ button in the ‘happy to travel?’ box, which will hopefully show where consoles are available a little further from home.

Smyths Toys – Smyths Toys has consoles available through the Xbox All Access programme. If you happen to be based near a local branch of the retailer, it occasionally has small numbers of consoles pop up in physical stores. To find out if your local branch has stock, enter your postcode on the Xbox series X product page.

AO – The Xbox series X is sold out at AO, and was last in stock in early April.

Asda –Asda has the Xbox series X available through the Xbox All Access programme.

The Game Collection – A bundle is available from the retailer with four games and a wired stereo headset. The games included are LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 22, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX .

EE – Existing customers can pick up an Xbox series X from EE through the pay-monthly Xbox All Access service

Where is Xbox series S in stock in the UK?

If you’re looking for the more affordable version of Microsoft’s latest console, then you’re in luck. The Xbox series S is generally available across most of the big retailers.

Some bundles include additional hard-drive storage, controllers and Game Pass subscriptions. There’s also an official bundle including Rocket League and Fortnite for no extra cost. Here are some of the best deals right now.

Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite : £229, Very.co.uk

Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite : £249, Amazon.co.uk

Xbox series S + Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga : £269.99, Smyths.co.uk

How much is the Xbox series X?

The Xbox series X costs £449. There’s also the Xbox All Access programme, where you pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console.

The all-digital Xbox series S console costs £249 and is more often in stock than the more powerful Xbox series X. The Xbox series S is also available through the Xbox All Access programme for £20.99 per month.

Xbox series X price vs PlayStation 5 price

Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 are priced identically at £449. The PlayStation 5 digital edition (which doesn’t have a disc drive) costs £349, compared to the all-digital Xbox series S, which is cheaper than its rival at £249.

Comparing the two cheaper models is tricky, as while neither has a disc drive, they’re not equivalent. The PlayStation 5 digital edition is just as powerful as a standard PlayStation 5 — it simply doesn’t have a disc drive — while the Xbox series S is a slight performance downgrade of the higher-specification Xbox series X.

How to buy an Xbox series X in store

Lately, more retailers have opted to restock the Xbox in store rather than list them online. This helps avoid scalpers and get the console into the hands of legitimate customers. Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there in the wild:

The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos and Smyths Toys . To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners , Currys and Game having physical stock, too.

Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.

Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.

Game stores all announce local Xbox stock on their Twitter accounts. Keep an eye on this Twitter list , which shows every tweet from every store, for the latest news on series X stock hitting the shelves

Is the Xbox one dead?

No. It’s true that the Xbox one sold poorly compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, but in many ways the Xbox series X marks a shift in how Microsoft views the traditional console cycle. Rather than thinking in generations and hardware, the company is now focusing on providing ongoing access to games as a subscription service, similar to how Netflix or Spotify operates.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s on-demand games platform, giving players access to over 100 full games for a monthly fee. Microsoft is investing heavily in its subscription offering, snapping up large games publishers like Bethesda in a bid to bolster its library of titles and lure players away from Sony’s rival PlayStation Now service.

Even the very latest games on Game Pass are designed to be compatible with previous consoles as well as next-generation ones, so that over time, owning the newest hardware becomes less important for the majority of players. Older generations of Xbox are expected to dodge the landfill for a while yet.

Best Xbox accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on an Xbox series X or you managed to snap one up in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything you’ll need to complete your gaming experience, from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards . Here are a few of our favourites.

Best wireless gaming headset – Turtle beach stealth 700 gen 2: £99.99, Argos.co.uk

The successor to the bestselling Xbox one X headset, Turtle Beach’s second generation stealth 700 wireless headphones deliver seriously impressive sound in a neat package that forgoes some of the garish, primary-coloured trimmings of other gaming headsets.

The rigid design makes them feel sturdy and premium, while the aerogel foam padding keeps your ears comfortable during long play sessions. There are no wires, dongles or base stations required on Xbox series X – just synchronise over Bluetooth and you’re good to go. Multiple connections mean you can listen to your music or make phones calls while you play.

Best Xbox controller – Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk

This is the pinnacle of gamepads. The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip for clammy hands and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.

At the push of a button you can switch between three preset profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing. A premium Xbox controller for the discerning gamer, it can truly elevate your skills.

Best Xbox steering wheel – Hori racing wheel overdrive: £104.99, Game.co.uk

There are more sophisticated and elaborate racing wheels for the Xbox series X but the full-size Hori wheel is built from the ground up to work perfectly with Microsoft’s next-gen console.

It has a simple design belying superb build quality and durability, and can be clamped to a table for a secure ride. Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation.

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

The Xbox series X has a storage capacity of 1TB with its internal SSD drive. That’s a significant amount of storage space which would give most players enough room to download their favourite games. But as some games can easily run over the 100GB mark, it’s sensible to consider upgrading the storage capacity to avoid removing games from your library.

If you’re planning to load the Xbox series X with some hefty games such as Forza Horizon 5, then there is an option to expand the internal storage by 1TB with a proprietary Seagate storage expansion card (£199.99, Very.co.uk ). There are a number of different sizes but an extra 1TB of storage space will effectively double the capacity of your new console.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.

The console doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk ) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wired Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk ). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today .

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.

Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

