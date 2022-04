The excitement is in the air as runners, spectators, volunteers, businesses, and more gear up for Grandma's Marathon on June 17 and 18. The live entertainment will once again be held at Bayfront Festival Park for "Rock The Bayfront." The bands are always a great way to celebrate the weekend and for the runners (that still have the leg strength after the marathon), this is a great way to cut loose and celebrate at the beautiful Bayfront Festival Park.

