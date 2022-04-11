ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong Winds Blow Through The Desert

KRQE News 13

More rain, snow and wind through Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow continue for southern New Mexico at midday. It is moving southward towards the southern state line and should move out during the evening, only to be replaced by more snow and rain tonight through Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, with a few more inches of snow accumulating through the day.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Late-season storms in the West to put a dent in massive rainfall deficits

The last few months of the wet season across much of the West, especially from southern Oregon down through California, have been very disappointing after a promising start. Some of the biggest deficits are across southwestern Oregon and Northern California, where only 25-40% of normal rainfall has been recorded since the start of the year. In Crescent City, California, that deficit is over 23 inches. Later in the month, we'll take a closer look at how the West has done overall in the wet season. A preview: outside of western Washington and northwestern Oregon, it's been dry.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
AZFamily

Winds not as strong tomorrow, here comes the heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second day of spring, we are seeing that low that cooled things down yesterday starting to move east. Today, it is still bringing us some strong winds, and a Wind and Blowing Dust Advisory will be with us through the evening for southwest Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT

