San Francisco, CA

Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo Named Editor-in-Chief of JAMA

By Shannon Firth
MedPage Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Bibbins-Domingo, MD, PhD, was tapped as the next editor-in-chief of JAMA and the JAMA Network, becoming the first person of color and second woman to lead the journal, the American Medical Association (AMA) announced today. Bibbins-Domingo is a professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics,...

