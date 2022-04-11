ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Solved! How Much House Can I Afford?

By Meghan Wentland
BobVila
BobVila
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Q: I know what style and size of home I’d like to buy, and roughly which neighborhoods I’m interested in, but after trying an online mortgage affordability calculator, I’m worried that my budget may not stretch to get the house I want. There are so many components that go into mortgage...

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired. My house is worth $216,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Va Loan#Fha Mortgage
FingerLakes1.com

You can work while you collect Social Security

If you are eligible to receive Social Security while you work, you’ll have your earnings calculated with a test. The test is for those earning income and collecting benefits before FRA. State Labor Department releases preliminary January 2022 area unemployment rates. How does it work?. FRA stands for full...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AOL Corp

7 things every woman should know about Social Security

Social Security is an important source of retirement income, especially for women. But how well do you understand the benefits you’re due?. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Here are seven things women should know about Social Security in retirement. 1. Women...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Retiring? Here are 4 Signs You Should Sell Your Home First

Will staying in your property derail your retirement security?. Retirement is a time of major life changes. In some cases, it makes sense to sell your home when retiring. Selling could be smart if doing so could shore up your finances. If you're retiring from your job, you need to...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How Suze Orman Says You Can Save Thousands in Home Buying Fees

Is it really possible to cut your closing costs? Suze Orman thinks so. There are upfront fees to pay when purchasing a home. These closing costs can be very expensive. Suze Orman has some tips for saving on these upfront costs. When you purchase a new home, you don't just...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy