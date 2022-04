Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced two initiatives to expand child and adolescent services, in addition to peer recovery services, to help Marylanders who are experiencing behavioral health crises. Beginning this week, MDH will issue $17.7 million in grant funding among local behavioral health authorities statewide to help increase access to walk-in […] The post MD Dept of Health expands child and adolescent behavioral health crisis services, peer recovery services appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO