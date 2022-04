Bodybuilders and fans alike were saddened to learn that Cedric McMillan passed away on April 12th at the age of 44. No cause of death had been revealed yet, but McMillan’s health issues had been well known for several months, and they have kept him from competing in several contests, including the 2021 and 2022 Arnold Classic. The 2017 Arnold Classic winner was also a proud member of the United States Army, and he served his country from his home state of South Carolina for several years.

FITNESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO