Bill to require boating licenses for Mainers under 25 up for final vote
rewind1009.com
1 day ago
Young Mainers may be required to obtain boating licenses under new legislation. According to the Portland Press Herald, the proposed bill would require boaters under the age of 25 to pass an education and safety course...
AUGUSTA, Maine — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE:USM forgives $2 million in student debt. The Maine Senate has approved legislation to improve access to homeownership through partial student debt relief. The Senate approved the piece of legislation with a 20-13 vote. The bill would create a program to boost first-time homebuyers...
MILLIONS of Americans have just days to claim a huge stimulus check payment. Eligible taxpayers who have yet to receive the third stimulus check, worth up to $1,400, only have until the federal tax deadline on April 18 to claim the funds. Millions of Americans received the third-round stimulus check...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
It took a conference committee to get to a resolution, but legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin. The sentiment embodied in current state law may have been the right one when it was...
I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
To advance to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk, S.4 must pass a third reading in the House. The bill conforms to the governor’s requests following his veto of S.30, a similar but more stringent background-check bill for buying guns.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Firearms background check bill reaches final vote in House.
Another increase to state-issued relief checks has been proposed. As Mainers face more financial challenges, whether it be at the gas pump, electricity bills, heating oil, or groceries, more relief could be coming. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed increasing the state-issued relief checks from $750 to $850. The supplemental budget proposal, which was announced in February, returns half of the budget surplus back to Maine taxpayers.
Legislation to require paid sick leave has been introduced in the state House of Representatives. Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, D-Delaware, has introduced the Healthy Families Healthy Workplaces Act (House Bill 2439). Included in the bill is a requirement that every employer in the state provide paid sick leave to employees for at least the following purposes:
(Des Moines, IA) — The chairman of the Iowa Senate’s tax-writing committee is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote in the legislature to raise the state income tax or the sales tax. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, says this proposed constitutional amendment would provide stability in tax policy. A lobbyist for the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, Pam Mackey Taylor, says that would make it almost impossible to raise taxes. If Dawson’s proposal clears every legislative hurdle, the earliest Iowa voters would see a similar proposal for Iowa’s constitution would be in the 2024 General Election ballot.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies. Republican lawmakers had passed the bill, which was vetoed Friday, after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits...
New York City Mayor wants to ban chocolate milk in schools, claiming unhealthy sugar levels. Adams follows a plant based diet after being diagnosed with diabetes. He wants to see healthier drink options such as water, in schools. NY's Elise Stefanik has other ideas. She introduced the "Protecting School Milk...
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Legislation to cut the period of time Kentuckians can receive unemployment benefits has been given final passage by the General Assembly. The measure reduces the duration for benefits from 26 weeks to 12 weeks in many cases. The Senate and House both overrode Governor Beshear’s veto of the bill. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said there are currently a hundred thousand vacant jobs in Kentucky.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you own a short-term rental property in Boise city limits you better get a license moving forward. On Wednesday, the Boise City Council approved a new ordinance that will require owners of said rentals to get a new business license, proof of insurance, and fire suppression devices. There is also a fee attached for each new license.
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans who still reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential race introduced a spate of election reform bills this legislative session that would restrict voting access – including some that opponents argue could disenfranchise voters with disabilities. Many of those bills – including one that...
Eight of the state's nine GOP lawmakers joined the effort after a colleague raised an objection.
The post Pa. Republicans help kill U.S. House bill honoring iconic Black judge | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 0