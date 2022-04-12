ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police hunt for rapist ‘who may have posed as taxi driver’ after woman attacked in Toyota Prius

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 1 day ago

Police are hunting for a Toyota Prius driver after a woman was raped by a stranger after getting into a car in north London.

The woman reported getting into the white vehicle in Upper Street, Islington , at 2.15am on Thursday 7 April.

She said a man drove her to the area of Wormwood Scrubs in west London before he raped her in the car.

Police urgently want to speak to Salad Ahmed Mohamed, aged 36, in connection with the offence.

Officers are probing whether the man involved in the incident works as a cab driver or pretended to be one.

Mohamed is described as black, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.

Detectives also want to trace the white Toyota Prius he was using.

He is known to frequent the Islington, Finsbury Park, and South Tottenham areas.

Police say anyone who sees Mohamed should not approach him but instead call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police by calling 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD768/07APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Independent

The Independent

