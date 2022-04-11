ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making it Safe and Making it Right for Our Hometowns: PG&E Reaches Agreements with Six Counties to Further Invest in Wildfire Safety for Customers

By Business Wire
Settlement Agreements Resolve Legal Proceeding in 2019 Kincade Fire; No Charges to be Filed in 2021 Dixie Fire. Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and district attorneys representing six Northern California counties announced settlements resolving the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2021 Dixie Fire. As a result of these...

The Independent

PG&E to pay $55m to avoid criminal prosecution for two major California wildfires

Utility company Pacific Gas & Electric is set to pay $55m to avoid criminal prosecution over two major wildfires in California.The Dixie Fire last year, which exploded into one of the largest in the state’s history, and the 2019 Kincade Fire were both started by aging power lines owned by the company.PG& does not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlements which will funnel financial damages to hundreds of homeowners who lost their properties. PG&E also will submit to five years of oversight by an independent monitor similar to the supervision it faced during five years of criminal probation...
PUBLIC SAFETY

