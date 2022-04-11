Are your kids safe online? How you can protect your kids on the internet

We have spotted tons of deals on some of the best smart security products in the market. First up, we have eufy Security’s eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit that is currently receiving a massive 33 percent discount that translates to $180 savings. In other words, you can keep an eye on everything that happens around your home for just $360. The eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit features 2K resolution, HomeKit compatibility, IP67 certification, night vision, and 180-day battery life. However, you can also opt for the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit that sells for $270 after a $50 discount, available when you add the on-page coupon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO