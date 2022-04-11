ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Are your kids safe online? How you can protect your kids on the internet

northcentralpa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - It's never been more important for...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

How to open up with your kids about bullying

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s more important than ever to know how to talk to your child, so they can tell you if they’ve been the victim of bullying. We’ve seen how tragic bullying can be if the behavior isn’t stopped. What some may think was only hurting Rio Allred is now hurting a whole community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Parents Magazine

How To Help Your Kid Overcome Their Fear of the Dark

As parents of four young children who have each struggled with a fear of the dark, my wife and I are no strangers to middle-of-the-night interruptions, pleas to "leave the light on," and requests to climb in bed with Mom and Dad. It's not easy on anyone but we've learned...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet
pocketnow.com

Find out how you can keep your home safe and save big bucks with eufy Security products

We have spotted tons of deals on some of the best smart security products in the market. First up, we have eufy Security’s eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit that is currently receiving a massive 33 percent discount that translates to $180 savings. In other words, you can keep an eye on everything that happens around your home for just $360. The eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit features 2K resolution, HomeKit compatibility, IP67 certification, night vision, and 180-day battery life. However, you can also opt for the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit that sells for $270 after a $50 discount, available when you add the on-page coupon.
ELECTRONICS
DFW Community News

This Raccoon Is Better at Chores Than My Kids [Video]

When we think about the wild, we imagine animals running free, not about a raccoon pushing a broom. That’s what makes this so unexpected and delightful!. Sure, this little critter might have been domesticated…. … literally!. I still like to imagine him somewhere in the middle of the forest...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ohmymag.co.uk

Sahara dust storm: Here's how it can affect your health and how you can protect yourself

This week a dust storm from the Sahara has blown through Europe and has caused the sky to turn orange due to the amount of dust particles in the air and is set to continue throughout the rest of the week. There can be some health concerns if you are caught in a sand storm that you might not think of. These are some symptoms to keep an eye out for and also some ways to stay safe.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy