With one league loss on their record after a split with Waynedale, the Falcons took the opener against Northwestern in a key WCAL matchup. "Tonight's game was huge for us especially since last week's loss against Waynedale," said Hillsdale's Belle Dalton. "It's great to see all of our girls putting in the full effort while being a young team. It was an overall, great team win."

HILLSDALE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO