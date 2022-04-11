ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Month 134 – PSA Results

By Dann Wonser
cancerhealth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, happy freakin’ New Year and Happy Birthday! <Sarcasm font>. My PSA continued its upward climb from 0.22 ng/mL in October to 0.26 ng/mL yesterday. Additionally, my PSA Doubling Time fell from 45.3 months to 41.5 months. Still...

#Psa#Cancer Chronicles
