Month 134 – PSA Results

Anti-vaccination views among people stem from adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, maltreatment, or having an alcoholic parent, major new research suggests.Researchers, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, say many adult attitudes, behaviours and traits have their roots in childhood.In the major study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus last month, scientists assessed how people develop strong anti-vaccination sentiments.They assessed vaccine resistance beliefs among members of the long-running Dunedin Study, based at the University of Otago, which marks 50 years this month.The ongoing Dunedin study follows the lives of over 1,000 babies born between 1 April...
