ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Officers Investigating Crash Between Car and Scooter

bouldercolorado.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder Police officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a vehicle and scooter that occurred Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:39 p.m., officers received a call about a crash between a Subaru Outback...

bouldercolorado.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Police: Car crash in Hollister following shooting between two cars

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that took place between the occupants of two cars Friday night. Officers say they received multiple reports of people in two vehicles shooting at one another. Following the shooting, one of the cars crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Highway 25 and Meridian Street.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Boulder Police#Subaru
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates car shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet.  According to Raj Vaswani, the commander of the department’s investigations bureau, the victim was driving on Evans Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone from another vehicle shot at them with a rifle. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

Decatur Police investigate car hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating three vehicle hijackings from over the weekend. In a news release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said all of these incidents involved Dodge Chargers. The first Charger was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. on Friday along Camelot Circle. The owner had just parked his vehicle when two men with […]
DECATUR, IL
SCDNReports

Kentucky Man Found Dead in Ditch

The Kentucky State Police received a call of a vehicle in the ditch off the roadway around the 7-mile marker on Hwy 899 in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle with a male subject still inside that was non-responsive. Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Dennis Little, 44, of Topmost deceased on the scene.
PIPPA PASSES, KY
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WKTV

NYSP investigating crash on Route 365 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.Y. - Roads were blocked off Sunday at the intersection of Route 365 and Prospect Street in the town of Trenton due to a car crash. All lanes between Church Street and Summit Street were closed for several hours. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m.,...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy