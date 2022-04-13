ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian shares mostly rise on interest rate, inflation hopes

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZMDA_0f6WrfeB00

Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation.

Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in China . Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. That kind of development is a big plus for the region's major drive of growth.

“The good news is that China will begin to come out of lockdowns at some point, and there will be an injection of stimulus of some form by the authorities to reboot communities and the economy. The light at the end of the tunnel is reasonably bright for China," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

But Bennett quickly added: “Do not expect a return to rampant growth however.”

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% in morning trading to 26,703.18. Australia's S&P/AS 200 added 0.2% to 7,465.30. South Korea's Kospi surged 0.7% to 2,686.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 21,276.10, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,194.69.

In Tokyo trading, shares of Shionogi dropped 15% after the Japanese pharmaceutical company reported that animal tests for its experimental oral drug to treat COVID-19 showed it may risk fetal development. Japanese media reported the drug won't be prescribed to pregnant people or those who may be pregnant.

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street after investors weighed the inflation data for March, although overall it remained at its highest level in 40 years. Some analysts urged caution.

“”The fact remains that pricing pressures are still elevated at its highest level in 40 years and the near-term outlook for an aggressive tightening of policies to cool demand stays unaltered. Comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard overnight, who has been a well-known dovish voice in the Fed, continued to reveal a firm stance in getting inflation down," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up 1.3% earlier in the day. The pullback extends the benchmark index's losing streak to a third day, reflecting investors' worries about the potential economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite each fell 0.3% after shedding early gains.

The indexes initially rallied following the release of the report, which showed inflation last month was again at its highest level in generations, driven by soaring gasoline prices in particular. Still, the reading was relatively close to economists’ expectations.

Another faint silver lining was that inflation wasn't as bad as economists expected, when ignoring the costs of food and fuel. Known as “core inflation,” this is the reading that the Federal Reserve pays more attention to when setting policy because it’s less volatile. And core inflation on a month-over-month basis moderated to its slowest level since September.

“Hopefully this is as bad as it gets,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

“The risk is that a red hot labor market grows cold under the force of those higher food, fuel, and financing costs. This is a time when economic resilience will be tested.”

The S&P 500 fell 15.08 points to 4,397.45. The Dow fell 87.72 points to 34,220.36, and the Nasdaq lost 40.38 points to 13,371.57.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 rose 6.61 points, or 0.3%, to 1,986.94.

Stocks in recent days have been trading in the opposite direction of Treasury yields, which have climbed to their highest levels since well before the pandemic. Yields jumped as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to hike short-term rates at a faster pace than typical and to aggressively pare its trove of bonds, whose buildup helped keep longer-term rates low.

But Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday following the inflation report. The 10-year yield slid to 2.72% from 2.77% late Monday. It was as high as 2.83% overnight, before the inflation report’s release. The 10-year yield nevertheless remains well above the 1.51% level where it began the year.

Unease continues to hang over global markets about the war in Ukraine. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 43 cents to $101.03 a barrel. It climbed 6.7% to settle at $100.60 on Tuesday, keeping the pressure on high inflation. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 45 cents to $105.09.

Higher interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow the economy, which would hopefully knock down high inflation. Consumer prices were 8.5% higher in March than a year earlier, accelerating from February’s 7.9% inflation rate and the highest since 1981.

To bring it down, the Fed revealed in the minutes from its latest meeting that it’s prepared to hike short-term rates by half a percentage point, double the usual amount, at some upcoming meetings, something it hasn't done since 2000.

The worry is the Federal Reserve may be so aggressive about hiking interest rates that it forces the economy into a recession.

Higher interest rates also put downward pressure on all kinds of investments, with those seen as the most expensive hardest hit. That's put the spotlight on technology and other high-growth stocks that have been some of the stock market's biggest recent winners.

On Tuesday, technology and financial stocks were among the biggest drags on S&P 500. Microsoft fell 1.1% and Wells Fargo slid 1.8%.

More swings may be in store for stocks as companies prepare to report their earnings for the first three months of the year. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and other big-name companies will kick off the reporting season on Wednesday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 125.58 Japanese yen from 125.39 yen, The euro cost $1.0830, little changed from $1.0832.

———

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Technology Stocks#U S Interest Rates#Asian#Acy Securities#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#Shionogi#Japanese
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy