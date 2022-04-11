ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good mood food: Eating yogurt can help you feel happier

By Daniel Steingold
studyfinds.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A daily dose of happiness could be found in the dairy section of your grocery store. According to a recent study, eating yogurt that contains probiotics may help you feel less depressed. Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine conducted a study on...

www.studyfinds.org

shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
#Yogurts#Food Store#Drugs#Bacteria#Americans
One Green Planet

6 Drinks That Can Help You Fall Asleep Easier

Are you getting enough sleep? A good night’s sleep is an essential component of health. However, it is often overlooked since getting those eight full hours each night does not always come easy. Most experts recommend that the average adult get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Still, a December 2013 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans regularly only get six hours or less of sleep daily. Fortunately, there are a variety of sleep-inducing drinks that can help you fall asleep easier. From warm almond milk to chamomile tea, there’s no shortage of beverages that can help you catch some z’s.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

Do you wake up with a blocked nose? Here are 3 reasons why this could be happening

A blocked nose is usually due to an inflammation of the nasal passages according to Mayo Clinic. The cause of the inflammation can be due to many different things. If you have allergies, this could be a major reason why you always wake up with a blocked nose. The most common allergies that people suffer from are pollen, dust mites and pet hair. If you are waking up with a stuffed nose you may want to determine what is causing your allergy to play up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

