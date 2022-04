Donald Keith Roberts, 43, of Pismo Beach, sentenced for two counts of molestation after prior conviction. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Donald Keith Roberts, 43, of Pismo Beach, has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for two counts of child molestation that occurred in 2014. Roberts also admitted that he suffered a prior conviction in 1999 for attempted murder, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law. By admitting the prior “strike” Roberts’s prison term was doubled to 16 years.

PISMO BEACH, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO