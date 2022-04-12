ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Guest sues beachfront hotel after cockroach climbed into his ear while he slept and caused him hearing loss

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYwTM_0f6WDDct00

A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.

Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against  Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach .

According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.

The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both at home and at work, he alleged.

Mr VanSickle has "suffered painful and permanent injuries ; has incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses; has suffered and will continue to suffer pain and discomfort; has suffered and will continue to suffer loss of wages and earning capacity," court documents claimed, according to Newsweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q17Qi_0f6WDDct00

The lawsuit accused the hotel of being "grossly negligent" in failing to inspect for roaches, maintain hygiene in Mr VanSickle’s room and conduct pest control services.

This is not the first time a roach found its way into a human’s ear. In 2014, Australian resident Hendrik Helmer revealed his harrowing ordeal to the Guardian of finding a 2cm bush cockroach in his ear.

He said he felt “excruciatingly pain” and the feeling of the roach “sticking a knitting needle in your ear then tapping on it” as it was too big to move and “clawed further in, burrowing deeper with its mouth”.

“It was scratching and chewing on my eardrum,” he said. The cockroach has to be drowned in olive oil to be killed before it was pulled out.

Comments / 26

SSDOVA
2d ago

really? he actually slept in that room? the second I see cpckroachs like that I will sleep in my car before I sleep in that room. I think it's his fault for staying in that room.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Pain#Hearing Loss#Roach#The Cockroach#Sands Ocean Club Resort#Newsweek#Australian
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

“One girl weighed less than 5 pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died”, Mom testified how she didn’t give her daughters any food or water for two weeks

The 32-year-old mom testified on Wednesday that one child weighed less than five pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died. The mother reportedly admitted that she along with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s parents starved and tortured the girls intentionally. She revealed how she would often withhold food from the girls. The girls were reportedly punished for no actual reason, according to the mother. The girls acted like normal children and acted and behaved like normal children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy