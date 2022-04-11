Route 77: Temporary Bus Stop Closure at Southbound Lundy & Townsend 4/11/22 - 4/18/22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police officers are on the scene at the intersection of County Line Road and I-55 Frontage Road where an 18-wheeler was overturned. The area is currently blocked and there are temporary road closures until the scene is clear. It is unclear what caused the truck...
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to watch for around-the-clock single lane closures on Route 4 in East Greenbush. The lane reductions are scheduled to be in between Route 151 and Mannix Road.
The westbound onramp to State Route 520 from Redmond Way will be closed for four months due to light rail construction starting Friday, Sound Transit announced. Crews working on the Downtown Redmond Link Extension will be raising the ramp over the future light rail line that will travel at ground level underneath it.
Comments / 0