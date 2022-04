WELLINGTON, Kansas-The dam finally broke for the Wellington Crusaders baseball team. After starting the season 0-4, and not scoring a run in their first four games, the Crusaders finally found success. A fifth inning rally in the first game of a doubleheader against Buhler was enough to push Wellington to their first win of the season, winning 4-1 in a battle of the Crusaders at Hibbs-Hooten Field in Wellington on Monday.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO