Water Environment Technology: Protecting Portland from Floods

Dog feces and urine are significantly adding to nutrient pollution in nature reserves, a new study found. Researchers from Ghent University in Belgium counted dogs at four nature reserves near the city center. Their findings were published last month in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence. They calculated that dogs were likely contributing about 11 kilograms per hectare per year of nitrogen and 5 kilograms per hectare per year of phosphorus just from their waste. In comparison, the main input of nitrogen into these ecosystems comes from the atmosphere through rainfall at a rate of about 5 to 25 kilograms per hectare per year.

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO