Water Environment Technology: Protecting Portland from Floods

The fine comes after Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc. faced another larger fine for air emissions recently.Oregon environmental regulators recently fined the state's largest recycler of glass containers located near Portland's Cully neighborhood for water quality monitoring violations. The company, Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc., has a permit to release stormwater runoff that goes to Columbia Slough from its facility at 9710 N.E. Glass Plant Rd. The Columbia Slough is a 19-mile long waterway in the former floodplain of the Columbia River. Company officials failed to collect and monitor stormwater runoff from three locations at the facility in 2020 as required under...
Comments / 0