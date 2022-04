TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam War veterans will be honored for their service by VA Eastern Kansas on Tuesday. VA Eastern Kansas says Tuesday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and it is proud to recognize its veterans. It said it serves as a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense, the lead federal agency authorized by Congress, and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration Council to recognize and thank Vietnam vets for their sacrifices and service.

