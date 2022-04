On Tuesday, March 15 at approximately 2:35 p.m., a fire started in Christine that burned 2,900 acres on the Peeler Ranch. Local firefighters were quick to the scene and began working to contain the fire. Texas A&M Forest Service was requested for support and arrived on the scene with heavy equipment. The fire was largely fuel driven and most likely caused by a roadside start that moved into the tall grass and brush. The fire was not caused by a controlled burn. Firefighters fought the fire for more than 13 hours on Tuesday.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO