Nets Celtics - somebody's season going to end painfully early. Hopefully its Marcus Dumb and co tha

The final day of the NBA regular season has arrived, and for multiple teams, there is still much to play for today. For the Memphis Grizzlies, they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. After their road matchup against the Boston Celtics, they will keep a close watch on the upcoming NBA play-in tournament to see on which team will end up being slotted in as the No. 7 seed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO