Nets Celtics - somebody's season going to end painfully early. Hopefully its Marcus Dumb and co tha

Nets Celtics - somebody's season going to end painfully early.

 1 day ago

Grizz - Wolves. Suns will destroy...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics make unique NBA history with 51st win of season

The unprecedented in-season turnaround of the Boston Celtics now has some historical context. By finishing 51-31 after sitting under .500 (20-21) at the halfway point of the season, the Celtics have clinched the best record in league history for a team with a losing mark through 41 games. Boston was...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ lineup gives Celtics clear path to No. 2 seed over Bucks

The final day of the NBA regular season has arrived, and for multiple teams, there is still much to play for today. For the Memphis Grizzlies, they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. After their road matchup against the Boston Celtics, they will keep a close watch on the upcoming NBA play-in tournament to see on which team will end up being slotted in as the No. 7 seed.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What Celtics fans should watch for in Nets-Cavs play-in matchup

The Boston Celtics' playoff opponent will officially be determined Tuesday night. Is there any chance it's the Cleveland Cavaliers?. The No. 8 seed Cavs will visit the Barclays Center to face the No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET in the first matchup of the NBA's Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka makes Celtics history with latest coaching accolade

Ime Udoka has compiled quite the résumé in his first season as Boston Celtics head coach. And it's still growing. Udoka on Tuesday was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March and April, joining the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd in the Western Conference.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why has Ime Udoka thrived with Celtics? Ask his top assistant

Who is the man who, at 44 years old, engineered one of the greatest second-half turnarounds in NBA history in his first season on a job that Brad Stevens held for the previous eight seasons?. In retrospect, he told us during his introductory press conference. "I looked at the numbers...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Celtics' first-round playoff matchup is set

It's official: the Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Brooklyn earned a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday night's play-in game to set up the first-round matchup with the C's. It'll be a tough test for the Celtics' top-ranked defense as it'll be tasked with limiting superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who contributed 34 and 25 points respectively vs. Cleveland.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Smart gives Celtics coach Ime Udoka a shoutout after impressive milestone

It's impossible to discuss the top candidates for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award and not spend considerable time looking at the case for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. After a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season, the rookie head coach challenged his players and they ultimately responded...
BOSTON, MA

