Nets Celtics - somebody's season going to end painfully early. Hopefully its Marcus Dumb and co tha

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
The Los Angeles Lakers were hampered by poor roster construction this season. But they are finally putting one problem behind them. The Lakers have finally finished paying out the contract for Luol Deng. Yes, Luol Deng. During the summer of 2016, the Lakers were desperate to improve and handed out...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
The unprecedented in-season turnaround of the Boston Celtics now has some historical context. By finishing 51-31 after sitting under .500 (20-21) at the halfway point of the season, the Celtics have clinched the best record in league history for a team with a losing mark through 41 games. Boston was...
The final day of the NBA regular season has arrived, and for multiple teams, there is still much to play for today. For the Memphis Grizzlies, they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. After their road matchup against the Boston Celtics, they will keep a close watch on the upcoming NBA play-in tournament to see on which team will end up being slotted in as the No. 7 seed.
Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
The play-in tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the conference. With the regular season ended, the top six seeds in each conference are granted an automatic playoff berth. Seeds seven through ten are entered in a play-in tournament, while seeds 11 through 15 look to the lottery. The...
The Boston Celtics' playoff opponent will officially be determined Tuesday night. Is there any chance it's the Cleveland Cavaliers?. The No. 8 seed Cavs will visit the Barclays Center to face the No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET in the first matchup of the NBA's Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
Ime Udoka has compiled quite the résumé in his first season as Boston Celtics head coach. And it's still growing. Udoka on Tuesday was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March and April, joining the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd in the Western Conference.
While Boston native and Nets starter Bruce Brown sparked some early fireworks, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant kept it cordial when talking the Celtics. Brown took a shot at Al Horford and Daniel Theis, saying it’s huge that Robert Williams III because the Nets can now “attack” the other two Boston big men.
If you had the worry in the back of your mind for some reason that former Boston Celtics head coach and current team president Brad Stevens might bail on the team to take the recently-opened head coaching job for the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Mannix, you can rest a little easier.
Who is the man who, at 44 years old, engineered one of the greatest second-half turnarounds in NBA history in his first season on a job that Brad Stevens held for the previous eight seasons?. In retrospect, he told us during his introductory press conference. "I looked at the numbers...
The matchup is set. Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets are taking on Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. Everyone saw the Nets as the deadly 2-7 matchup coming into the postseason but the Celtics held firm on the 2-seed for a rematch of their 2021 first-round clash.
With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
It's official: the Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Brooklyn earned a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday night's play-in game to set up the first-round matchup with the C's. It'll be a tough test for the Celtics' top-ranked defense as it'll be tasked with limiting superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who contributed 34 and 25 points respectively vs. Cleveland.
It's impossible to discuss the top candidates for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award and not spend considerable time looking at the case for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. After a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season, the rookie head coach challenged his players and they ultimately responded...
