At least nine states have cut back on daily COVID-19 reports that provide information on new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, The New York Times reported March 19. States cutting back on daily reports have shifted to reporting data either once a week or twice a week. Arizona, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and the District of Columbia are among those that have shifted to weekly reports, while Wyoming is now reporting data twice a week. Public health officials expect more states to cut back on daily COVID-19 reports soon.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO