Virginia State

V-DOT observes work zone safety week

 2 days ago

It is National Work Zone Awareness Week here in Virginia. State officials are asking drivers to slow down when...

PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Lisa Michaels discusses Flood Safety Awareness Week

Emergency crews are responding to a report of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County. Some warming shelters are opening throughout the Heartland. U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn. Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. U.S. 60 is open after...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas — (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north...
SALADO, TX
NBC Washington

Would You Swim in DC's Rivers? Plans Underway to Lift Ban

An environmental group is pressuring D.C.’s mayor to lift the ban on swimming in the District’s rivers. The Potomac Riverkeeper says the rivers are clean enough in places for people to swim. And in a new statement, the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) said officials are...
POTOMAC, MD
WMDT.com

Public hearing scheduled for sports complex coming to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Worcester County Commissioners are considering purchasing land to develop a sports complex. A public hearing for the complex will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at 6 PM in the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium. The proposal includes the purchase of 95.521 acres of property in the Berlin area. Officials say the land could be purchased using a portion of the proceeds from general obligation bond funds.
OCEAN CITY, MD

